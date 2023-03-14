site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Optioned to Triple-A Reno
Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Martinez struck out 62 batters over 38 innings last season in the minor leagues, though only 4.2 of those frames were above Double-A. The 21-year-old figures to open in a high-leverage role with Reno in 2023.
