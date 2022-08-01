Martinez (elbow) was reinstated from Single-A Visalia's 60-day injured list and promoted to High-A Hillsboro on July 22.
Martinez, who underwent Tommy John surgery last summer, made a swift recovery from the procedure and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 12. After two outings in rookie ball, the Diamondbacks saw enough from Martinez to advance him to the High-A level for the first time in his career. Through his first two appearances with Hillsboro, Martinez has struck out five over 3.1 innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits and one walk.