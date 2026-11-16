The Orioles have been engaged in trade talks with the Diamondbacks, though no trade appears imminent, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Marte is coming off of a down season, hitting .249/.316/.432 with 22 homers and four stolen bases in 2026.

Marte's performance on the field isn't the only part of the story here. He had a falling out with the team and manager Torey Lovullo after no-showing a game in Boston, leading to a two-week absence and an apology. Marte won't come cheaply - he signed a six-year, $116.5 million deal in April of 2025, plus he's a 10-and-5 guy and thus can refuse any trade.