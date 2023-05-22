Ginkel allowed one walk and struck out one over a scoreless two innings in Sunday's 8-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Ginkel closed out the game, pitching the eighth and ninth innings. It was the third consecutive multi-inning appearance for Ginkel, who enters games any time between the fifth and ninth innings. The right-hander, who was rocked by the Dodgers on April 1, has a 1.93 ERA over 18.2 innings since.