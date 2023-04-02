Ginkel allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Ginkel, who is part of the committee expected to get save opportunities, pitched the fifth inning. It was his second appearance of the season, and both have been when the Diamondbacks were behind. It's been a rough start for Arizona pitching. The starters averaged four innings, and the staff has a 6.84 ERA. The pitching, along with an offense ranked 28th in OPS with one walk in three games, makes it hard for manager Torey Lovullo to establish set bullpen roles.