Ginkel was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Ginkel earned his way onto Arizona's roster by posting a 1.17 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:12 K:BB in 30.2 innings over 30 relief appearances with Reno. Despite the stellar numbers, don't expect him to occupy a key spot in Arizona's bullpen out of the gate.
