Ginkel believes he might have tipped his pitches in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers and plans to make adjustments, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Images posted by Eno Sarris of The Athletic appear to show indicate patterns of Ginkel's wrist and arms when throwing either a slider or fastball. "It definitely makes it easier for them if they know what's coming," Ginkel said on Monday. "It's a totally different outing if that doesn't happen. I'll make some adjustments today." The reliever allowed three runs on two hits, including a home run to Trayce Thompson, in a 10-1 loss.