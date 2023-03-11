Ginkel retired the two batters he faced in Friday's spring game against the Reds.

Ginkel has not allowed an earned run over five Cactus League outings (4.2 innings). The right-hander could be moving into the pole position to become Arizona's closer, given Mark Melancon's results this spring (16.88 ERA). Andrew Chafin (groin) and Joe Mantiply are also in the mix for saves.