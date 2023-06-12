Ginkel (3-0) earned the win Sunday against the Tigers, striking out two over two hitless innings.

Ginkel's now turned in five consecutive scoreless innings after allowing just one walk in two frames against the Tigers on Sunday. The 29-year-old right-hander's been solid for the Diamondbacks this season, sporting a 2.76 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB through 29.1 innings. Ginkel should continue to see high-leverage work in Arizona and could be in the mix for an occasional save opportunity.