Ginkel allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.1 innings in Sunday's 5-0 win over Miami.

Ginkel entered the seventh inning with a runner on second and two outs and struck out Avisail Garcia to end the threat. The right-hander appears to have solved the issue with pitch-tipping that flared up against the Dodgers two weeks ago. Since then, Ginkel has allowed one run and four hits while striking out five over five innings.