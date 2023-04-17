Ginkel allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.1 innings in Sunday's 5-0 win over Miami.
Ginkel entered the seventh inning with a runner on second and two outs and struck out Avisail Garcia to end the threat. The right-hander appears to have solved the issue with pitch-tipping that flared up against the Dodgers two weeks ago. Since then, Ginkel has allowed one run and four hits while striking out five over five innings.
