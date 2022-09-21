Ginkel (1-1) picked up the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, allowing three runs (one earned) on two walks without retiring a batter.

The Diamondbacks held a 5-1 lead entering the eighth inning, but it all melted away as Caleb Smith, Ginkel and Joe Mantiply couldn't hold it. Smith departed after ceding a two-run home run before Ginkel, who was victimized by Josh Rojas' fielding error and his inability to locate (14 pitches, five strikes). Mantiply entered a bases-loaded, none-out situation and couldn't prevent the winning runs from scoring. The back end of Arizona's bullpen has been shaky, so manager Torey Lovullo has been using relievers other than Mark Melancon and Ian Kennedy with mixed results.