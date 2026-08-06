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Diamondbacks' Lars Nootbaar: Moves to LF, leadoff in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nootbaar started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored as the leadoff batter in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.

Nootbaar was moved to left field in his second game in a Diamondbacks uniform after serving as the designated hitter Tuesday. He also took over the leadoff spot for a resting Ketel Marte. Nootbaar has extensive experience atop the order, having been deployed there 185 times in his career with the Cardinals. Marte remains the primary leadoff hitter for Arizona, but Nootbaar carries the traits a team seeks in the role -- he's below league average in chase rate while consistently above average in his walk rate.

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