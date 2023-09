The Diamondbacks recalled Frias from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

As rosters expand to 28 players Friday, Frias will provide the Diamondbacks with an additional bullpen arm. However, the 25-year-old righty hasn't had much success in the majors with a 5.71 ERA and 1.96 WHIP through 17.1 innings and will likely be limited to low-leverage situations.