Diamondbacks' Michael Perez: Re-signs with Diamondbacks
Perez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Perez will return to the Diamondbacks rather than test the minor-league free agent market. He posted his best season to date in 2017, hitting .279/.365/.424 in 80 games with Double-A Jackson while drawing praise as one of the best defensive catchers at that level. The 25-year-old will continue his climb to the majors next season, likely starting the year out with Triple-A Reno.
