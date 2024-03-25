Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that the team is giving Grichuk more time to recover from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle in February, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Louvello didn't commit to an IL stint for Grichuk, but it appears the outfielder will not be available for Opening Day. Grichuk has been participating in live batting practice and ramped up his activity Friday, when he ran bases for the first time since his surgery. If Grichuk opens the season on IL, Jake McCarthy could find his way onto Arizona's Opening Day roster.