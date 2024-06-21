Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.
Grichuk lined a two-out double that plated Arizona's eventual winning run as part of a three-run fourth inning. He's been productive in a part-time role, mainly starting against left-handers, and is slashing .304/.360/.464 through 46 games. His .824 OPS is a career high.
