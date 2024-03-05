Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Grichuk (ankle) has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The skipper also said the veteran outfielder has yet to be ruled out for the start of the season, but time is running out if he's going to be fully ramped up by Opening Day. Grichuk joined the Diamondbacks on a one-year contract in mid-February but has been recovering from January surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle early on in spring training.