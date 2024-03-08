Grichuk (ankle) took live batting practice Friday but has not yet been cleared to run the bases, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Grichuk is recovering from January surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle. He's ramping things up slowly but surely and the Diamondbacks have not yet ruled him out for Opening Day, but it's going to be close. Once healthy, Grichuk is expected to see regular starts in the outfield against left-handed pitching.