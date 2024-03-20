Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Grichuk (ankle) is "still progressing," but the team is unsure if Grichuk will be ready to go by Opening Day, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Grichuk has been forced to sit out of Cactus League action after undergoing a procedure to remove bone spurs in his right ankle. He resumed taking live batting practice March 8, but Grichuk has yet to make any significant strides toward returning since then. There is still time for Grichuk to get healthy and play in one of Arizona's final spring training games, but it's also possible Grichuk begins the year on the IL and plays a few minor-league rehab games before making his season debut.