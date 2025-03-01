Grichuk was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to glute soreness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The team isn't too concerned about Grichuk's injury, so there's a good chance he gets back to game action within a few days. In the meantime, A.J. Vukovich will pick up a start in left field Saturday.