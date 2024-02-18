Grichuk had bone spurs removed from his right ankle in January and won't initially play in Cactus League games, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Saturday, but he won't be available for the start of spring training as he recovers from the procedure that he underwent last month. The team hopes he'll be ready to play by Opening Day, but even if he's unavailable to begin the regular season, he isn't expected to have a lengthy absence. Once he's available, Grichuk will likely fill in for Alek Thomas or Corbin Carroll when Arizona faces left-handed pitchers.