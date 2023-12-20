Arizona signed Hernandez to a minor-league contract Wednesday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
Hernandez is 26 years old and has yet to make his MLB debut, but he registered a solid .781 OPS with 17 home runs and 70 RBI over 99 games last season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Red Sox. He'll serve as organizational depth at catcher for the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ronaldo Hernandez: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Ronaldo Hernandez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Ronaldo Hernandez: Heads back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Ronaldo Hernandez: Up after Vazquez trade•
-
Red Sox's Ronaldo Hernandez: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Ronaldo Hernandez: Call-up official•