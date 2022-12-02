Hernandez cleared waivers and was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After he was designated for assignment, Hernandez went through waivers unclaimed and will now head to Triple-A. The move opens another spot on the 40-man roster for Boston. In 105 games with Worcester last season, Hernandez produced a .261 average with 17 homers, 63 RBI and 50 runs over 410 at-bats and could be an option at backstop for the Red Sox in 2023.