Nelson did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks over 5.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out six.

Nelson limited the damage to one run over five innings before giving up four in the sixth inning and exiting with two outs left in the frame. While the right-hander's stuff isn't overpowering, he's put together a solid 2025 season, posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 106.2 innings in 25 appearances (15 starts).