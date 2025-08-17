Nelson did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks over 6.1 innings against Colorado. He struck out four.

Nelson worked into the seventh inning Saturday but was knocked out after surrendering an RBI triple to Ryan Ritter, ultimately coming away with a no-decision. The right-hander has cooled off a bit in August, posting a 5.71 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over three starts spanning 17.1 innings.