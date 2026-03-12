Nelson allowed three runs one two hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Athletics.

Nelson was able to work his pitch count to 56 (37 strikes) and generated 10 whiffs but was also taken deep twice in his third Cactus League start. He was removed in the middle of one inning to ensure that he got a fourth up-and-down. The right-hander has allowed five runs while striking out 10 and walking one over eight spring innings.