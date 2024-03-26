Nelson will begin the season in the rotation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Nelson earned the No. 5 starter job with an impressive spring training, during which he pitched to a 2.66 ERA while striking out 26 over 20.1 innings. His primary competition for the job, left-hander Tommy Henry, will also be part of the rotation early on, as he will replace Eduardo Rodriguez (lat). Nelson was knocked around over 27 starts in 2023, but he showed improved strike-throwing ability during Cactus League competition.