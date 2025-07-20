Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Earns sixth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson (6-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out four.
Nelson kept his strong 2025 campaign rolling Saturday by limiting the Cardinals' offense. The right-hander has been especially effective recently, posting a 2.29 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 39.1 innings across his past seven starts.
