Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Escapes with no-decision Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels, coughing up four runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out one.
He tossed 52 of 87 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and he was lucky to last that long after Zach Neto and Yoan Moncada both took him deep in the first inning. It was the first time all season that Nelson has served up multiple homers in the same outing, and Friday's ragged performance ended a strong stretch for the 27-year-old right-hander in which he'd allowed two runs or fewer in five straight starts. Nelson will look to regroup over the All-Star break as he takes a 3.68 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB through 78.1 innings into the second half.
