Nelson allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Nelson has racked up a season-high eight strikeouts in each of his last two starts. Since the start of July, he's made six starts, allowing 12 runs (nine earned) over 34 innings while posting a 30:9 K:BB in that span. That's right in line with his 3.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 89:30 K:BB through 101.1 innings over 24 appearances (14 starts) this season. Nelson is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Rangers early next week.