Nelson (4-2) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings.

Nelson faced the minimum number of batters in four of the six innings he pitched, with his lone blemish coming in the second inning when he yielded a solo home run to Alejandro Kirk. Nelson has allowed one earned run or less in five of six starts this season and has seemingly earned the spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation that opened up following Corbin Burnes' season-ending elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery. Nelson is lined up to face the White Sox on the road next week.