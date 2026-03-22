Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Makes final Cactus League start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson allowed four hits and struck out seven over five scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against Texas.
Nelson finished out the Cactus League in style. The right-hander recorded a 3.18 ERA with 23 strikeouts and two walks over 17 spring innings. Nelson carries the good work into his next scheduled start March 27, the second game of the regular season against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
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