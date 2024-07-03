Nelson allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Joe Mantiply opened for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, retiring two of the first three batters. Nelson proceeded to allow an inherited runner to score when he entered the game, and he was tagged for another run in the third inning, but that was the extent of the damage. Two of the five times Nelson's held an opponent to one run or fewer this year have come against the Dodgers, though he hasn't been dominant against them by any means. Overall, the right-hander has a 5.42 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB through 73 innings over 15 appearances (13 starts). He's projected to make his next appearance at San Diego.