Nelson will pitch behind opener Joe Mantiply against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nelson surrendered six runs over 3.2 frames his last time out versus Minnesota, and he'll work behind an opener Tuesday for the second time this season. The right-hander has a 5.69 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB across 68 innings this year.