Nelson focused on getting physically stronger this offseason so that he can handle the rigors of 30 or more starts in 2026, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has bounced between the rotation and bullpen the last three seasons but threw a career-high 154.0 innings in 2025. His first 10 appearances were out of the bullpen, before he shifted to the rotation in late May when Corbin Burnes required Tommy John surgery. With Burnes projected to be out until the second half of 2026, Nelson enters spring training with a guaranteed spot in the rotation, per general manager Mike Hazen. Nelson has relied heavily on his fastball but has also worked on his slider and curveball, and both pitches showed promise in 2025.