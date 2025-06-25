Nelson allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out seven in five innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Nelson recorded six of the first seven outs via strikeout. He relied heavily on his four-seamer, throwing it nearly 80 percent of the time and racked up six of his seven punchouts with the pitch. Nelson's allowed just two hits over his last two starts and has allowed two earned runs over his last 15.2 innings. He lines up for a home start versus the Giants to begin next week.