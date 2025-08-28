Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Six strong innings in seventh win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson (7-3) notched the win Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing one run on six hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out three.
Wednesday marked Nelson's third straight start of at least six innings and his eighth consecutive of at least five frames. While the three strikeouts were his fewest over that span, the right-hander has surrendered two runs or fewer five times during that period. Nelson sports a 3.53 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 108:32 K:BB across 125 innings in 2025 ahead of his next scheduled outing, which lines up for next week at home versus the Rangers.
