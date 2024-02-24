Nelson will take the mound for Saturday's spring start against the Rockies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Nelson is competing for the No. 5 starter job with several others. One of those competitors is Tommy Henry, who submitted two scoreless innings in Friday's Cactus League opener.
