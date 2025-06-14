Nelson (3-2) allowed one unearned run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the Padres on Friday.

Nelson gave up seven runs over just three innings in Cincinnati in his last start, but a return home served him well. He's allowed just one unearned run over 15.2 innings across his last three home appearances. The right-hander appears to have done enough for now to hold onto a spot in the rotation, which opened up when Corbin Burnes (elbow) suffered a season-ending injury and subsequently elected for Tommy John surgery. Nelson has maintained a serviceable 4.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 50 innings over 15 appearances (five starts) this season. His next start is projected to be at Toronto.