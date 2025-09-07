Nelson allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Sunday.

Nelson put in a good start, but the Diamondbacks' bullpen failed to hold the lead by allowing three runs in the seventh inning and three more in the ninth. Nelson has logged four straight quality starts, allowing eight runs with a 19:6 K:BB in that span, but he has just one win in that span. For the season, he's at a 3.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 118:36 K:BB through 137 innings over 30 outings (20 starts). The right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road in Minnesota.