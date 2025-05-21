Nelson allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Nelson made his second start of the year and kept a dangerous offense mostly in check, outside of allowing an RBI double to Will Smith in the fourth inning. With Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) on the injured list, Nelson appears to have a chance to reclaim a starting role for a while. He threw 71 pitches (40 strikes) in this start and will need to stretch out after spending much of the early part of the season in a long-relief role. Nelson has mustered a 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 31.1 innings over 11 appearances this season. He is tentatively projected for a favorable home start versus the Pirates early next week.