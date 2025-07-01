Nelson allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

Nelson was cruising until he put two runners aboard in the seventh inning, both of which came around to score when Juan Morillo allowed a two-run double to Tyler Fitzgerald. That cost Nelson a chance at the win, but this was still another impressive start. He has allowed just five runs (four earned) over 22.1 innings while adding a 21:6 K:BB across his last four starts, so it's a bit unlucky he's come away with just two wins in that span. On the year, Nelson has a 3.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB through 67.1 innings over 18 appearances (eight starts). His next start is projected to be at home versus the Royals this weekend.