Nelson (6-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (one earned) on six hits over 5.1 innings as the Diamondbacks fell 7-2 to the Tigers. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander was rolling until the fifth inning, when a Geraldo Perdomo throwing error set the stage for a three-run frame by Detroit and handed Nelson his first loss since June 7. He still set a new season high in strikeouts, and he's been tagged for more than two earned runs only once in his last nine trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB over 50.2 innings while going 4-1. With Arizona in sell mode his run support could become shaky the rest of the way, but Nelson will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Padres.