Nelson (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Yankees, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks across 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

Nelson is in direct competition with Tommy Henry for the D-Backs' fifth rotation spot once Eduardo Rodriguez (lat) returns from the IL and had a golden opportunity to gain a leg up on Henry after Henry's five-run outing Saturday. However, Nelson faltered, handing out four free passes and failing to get out of the third inning. After logging a 5.31 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in his first full season as a starter in 2023, Nelson's performance Monday didn't exactly instill confidence for an improved 2024 campaign. Nelson will face another tough test in his next projected start, which is scheduled to come Sunday at Atlanta.