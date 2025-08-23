Nelson allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Friday.

Nelson gave up two runs in the second inning and one more in the sixth. This was his first quality start since July 25 versus the Pirates. Over his last five starts, Nelson has surrendered 18 runs (15 earned) across 28.2 innings while posting a 32:4 K:BB. As long as he can keep his walk rate low, he should continue to be an effective mid-rotation starter. Overall, he's maintained a 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 105:32 K:BB across 119 innings through 27 appearances (17 starts) this season. Nelson's next start is projected to be at Milwaukee.