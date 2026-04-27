Nelson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against the Padres. He struck out four.

Nelson was hit hard by the Padres in this neutral-site matchup at hitter-friendly Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, serving up a pair of homers to Manny Machado. An offensive outburst from the Diamondbacks spared Nelson from taking the loss, but the right-hander's numbers are trending in the wrong direction. After posting a 3.54 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through his first five starts, the 28-year-old has allowed 14 runs over his past two outings and now owns a 7.71 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 25.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Cubs.