Nelson allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rangers.

Nelson may have sewn up the fifth starter job with this effort. The three walks were the most he's allowed in five Cactus League starts, but he managed to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning. He was pulled from the game in the fourth inning only to come back and start the fifth, giving him five up-and-downs and a pitch count of 78, per Michael McDermott of SI.com. Both Nelson and Tommy Henry will get one more spring start before a decision is made as to which one will fill out the rotation.