Nelson allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over three-plus innings in Tuesday's spring start against San Diego.

Nelson navigated around traffic through the first three innings but hit a road bump in the fourth, when he was pulled without retiring a batter after giving up a two-run single. Nelson and Tommy Henry have been locked in a battle for the No. 5 starter job, and the two pitchers have mirrored each other. Both had impressive outings the first two starts before each faced adversity the third time out. Nelson has allowed three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 12 over eight innings.