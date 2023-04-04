McGough (0-1) was tagged with Monday's loss after allowing two runs on two hits without retiring a batter in a 5-4 loss to the Padres.

McGough, looking to earn a second save in as many games, served up back-to-back home runs to David Dahl and Ha-Seong Kim, turning a potential comeback win into a crushing walkoff loss. "You just try to keep level-headed, come back to work tomorrow," he told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The scene was a throwback to 2022 when the Diamondbacks were walked off 11 times and suffered 41 relief losses, both tied for most in the majors. McGough has been through this rodeo before -- as a high-leverage reliever in Japan -- and knows how to bounce back.