McGough (0-3) allowed two runs on two hits while striking one over one inning and took the loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

McGough entered with the Diamondbacks leading after starter Zac Gallen managed five innings. The reliever retired the first two batters faced but allowed a two-out single and two-run home run that Ezequiel Duran smacked 431 feet. There have been a few hiccups for McGough, but the right-hander settled down and entered Tuesday with just one run allowed and nine strikeouts over the previous nine innings.